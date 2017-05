The Sioux City Community School District board has approved paying a nearly $263,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed by a mother who said school staff didn't protect her son from another student's bullying behavior.

The dismissal of the lawsuit was filed April 28 by the attorney for Amber Greene.

The district doesn't admit any liability in the settlement, which is being paid by its insurer.

Greene said in her August 2015 lawsuit that as her son returned to Riverside Elementary School after having a corneal transplant, she'd asked officials to keep another boy away from her son because of the boy's bullying.

She said the boy punched her son in the eye his first day back, causing him to need a second transplant.