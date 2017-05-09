Cooler temps move back into Siouxland

After quite the Summer-Like day yesterday, a cold front has brought our temperatures back down, closer to average for this time of the year. High pressure is building in and that will give us quite the pleasant Tuesday with highs still remaining above average. Mid 70s are expected this afternoon along with mostly sunny conditions. This area of high pressure starts scooting east tonight and that will make way for an area of low pressure ejecting out of the 4 Corners Region. This will increase our shower chances through the night with most of us waking up to showers and maybe a storm by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be much cooler, only topping out in the mid 60 under northeasterly flow.

That frontal boundary pushes east late Wednesday, with high pressure taking control once again for our Thursday. We'll see lots of sunshine starting Thursday and holding strong right through the weekend. Highs will begin warming little by little as southerly flow regains control into this weekend. That will push temperatures back into the upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday. We then become a little more unsettled next week with our next shot at rain arriving Sunday into Monday, and then once again on Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer