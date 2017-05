Severe storms slammed parts of Colorado on Monday.

A blizzard-like hailstorm just outside of Denver left motorists sheltering under overpasses, as other cars got hammered by the falling ice.

The storm brought tons of hail; some reported up to baseball size hail in Denver.

Hail accumulated along i-70 southeast of the city.

In some areas, golfball sized hail fell, gathering several inches deep on the roads and grass as it came down.

This was shortly after a nearly 20-minute funnel spun in the air without touching down west of agate.

More wet and stormy weather is in the forecast though Tuesday for much of the area in and around Denver.