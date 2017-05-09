Orpheum Theatre announces new Broadway Season

News release from the Orpheum Theatre:

Broadway at the Orpheum is proud to announce the 2017-18 Season, sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, and MRHD (Missouri River Historical Development).

The 2017-18 Season includes the Tony Award®-winning musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA (3/29/18), as well as two performances of DIRTY DANCING (10/29/17 - 10/30/17) two performances of ELF THE MUSICAL (11/19/17), THE WIZARD OF OZ (1/26/18), RENT: 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR (2/11/18), and RIVERDANCE (3/4/18)!



Subscriptions and group tickets for this exciting season are on sale May 15th!

Subscriber benefits include guaranteed same great seats to all season shows, as well as the chance to renew those seats from year to year. Subscribers also receive additional ticket discounts and the chance to purchase tickets to added shows before the general public.

Tickets are received by mail to avoid box office lines, and lost ticket insurance is included at no charge.

For more information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2017-18 Season, please visit the Tyson Events Center Box Office or call the box office at 712.279.4850 ext 2.

To purchase group tickets (10+) to any of these shows, please call 712.279.4850 ext. 6.



