Former South Dakota point guard Dickerson finds new home at Georgetown

Former Iowa and South Dakota point guard Trey Dickerson has found a new home at Georgetown. As a grad transfer, he'll be eligible to play right away for new Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing.

The 6'1" Dickerson averaged 10 points and 3 assists per game for the Coyotes last season. He led the Coyotes in assists and was the team's third-leading scorer for a team that won their first-ever Summit League regular season title.

Dickerson played just one season for the Hawkeyes. Dickerson started his college career at Williston State CC, where he attained First Team All-JUCO status after starring at God’s Academy (TX) in high school.