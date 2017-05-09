Cool, wet weather on tap for Wednesday

If yesterday was a bit too warm for you, chances are you loved the weather today as highs came back down into the 70s.

But after today's dry weather, things change quickly later tonight as rain chances increase.

Good chances of rain, and maybe some thunderstorms, will be with us throughout the day on Wednesday.

Some of us could see over half an inch of rain and temperatures are going to be cooler again with highs only in the low 60s.

Rain chances will move out Wednesday night leaving us with a drier Thursday and with partly cloudy skies highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

We'll keep it very mild and dry through the weekend with highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday and we may hit 80 on Sunday.

Rain could return by Sunday night with slight chances of showers or thunderstorms on both Monday and Tuesday.