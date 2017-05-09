CENTSABLE HEALTH: Tips to get back on track - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

CENTSABLE HEALTH: Tips to get back on track

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

5 Small Changes to Getting Back On Track:

1- Invest in some type of Tupperware or food saving packaging

2- Eat breakfast, no matter how big or small

3- Experiment with herbs/spices

4- Drink more water (at least 8 cups)

5- take larger packaged food, and put them in smaller packages

