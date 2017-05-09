Explorers have abundance of pitching in training camp

X's manager Steve Montgomery says he may have 'too many' good pitchers in training camp.

The Explorers are just nine days away from opening night. Sioux City has won back to back division titles for the first time in team history, but are still looking for their first league championship. The X's have gone 129-71 over the past two seasons.

Manager Steve Montgomery says the main thing he wanted to do in spring training was create more competition on the mound. He addressed it in the off-season but now may have too much of a good thing.

"We've kind of outdid ourselves because we have, what I feel like, is too many good arms in camp," said Montgomery. "You have 14-15 guys that are really deserving to be on this team but somebody good is going to be going home."

"One thing that 'Mongo' does is shoot you straight," said first baseman John Nogowski. "On the phone talking to him, it was very straight forward and it's all about winning. That's all I care about. I just want to come out here and win games."

The X's have exhibition games in Kingsley, Iowa, on Saturday night at 6 pm and in Vermillion on Sunday at 2 pm. Opening night is Thursday May 18, at home against Sioux Falls.