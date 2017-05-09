Okoboji Schools, "Pioneering Pathways to Success"

Okoboji Community Schools launched a new campaign today to reinforce their commitment to EVERY student's learning and success.

Milford, Iowa, May 9th, 2017 - Okoboji Community Schools is launching a new campaign to reinforce their commitment to EVERY student's learning and success. This campaign will also serve as the schools' new brand tagline, Pioneering Pathways For Every Student. "We want our tagline to become our motto around here. Our goal is to help students find their pathway and then to become successful in it, after they leave our buildings," said Superintendent of Schools, Todd Abrahamson.

The process to develop and define the brand tagline, included several months of research and discovery, to determine core areas of strength. The research involved gaining feedback from parents, staff and community members. The administration team analyzed the results from the research and drafted a brand strategy plan that will prove to be instrumental in the schools future success. At Okoboji Schools, we are Pioneering Pathways for Every Student by creating learning experiences to prepare each and every student to solve the problems of tomorrow. We focus on providing students with the competencies and skills needed to thrive beyond their years at Okoboji Schools. By building on the outstanding foundation and diverse learning opportunities available, we are able to construct pathways of success that allow our students to excel in communicating, collaborating, critical thinking, and fostering community-wherever their paths may take them.

The kick-off to this campaign starts May 9th. "You might see some advertising in and around the community with our new brand tagline, our new brand videos and a new website, www.okobojischools.org. Please take some time to check out the website and view our new videos, which further explain and define our mission," said Abrahamson. "We will host a press conference for the public, to explain our brand story, on Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m., May 9th at the Okoboji High School commons area."

