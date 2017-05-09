Sioux City taking more proactive approach to sinkholes

A 30 foot deep hole once dominated the landscape at Sutherland Park.



That sinkhole has now been filled.



The city felt that they needed to move quickly to address the situation.



"As time went on it started to become more of a concern for those of us that are closest to the water system here that there was reasonable potential that one or more of those water mains could be compromised if we didn't act fairly soon," said Mark Simms, Utilities Director.



But as the one at Sutherland Park is now filled, another at 30th and Pierce in Sioux City remains.



Sinkholes have been a continuing problem in Sioux City.



As a result, the city felt the need to adjust their policies regarding them.



"If we think there might be a sinkhole, because it seems like Sioux City soils are kind of loose and prone to this, we've kind of changed our approach to where we treat it as though it is an utility issue until we determine otherwise." said Simms.



Once the cause is determined they will take the appropriate action from there.



Even with a more proactive approach, the city says there may still be some surprise sinkholes that pop up.



"Sometimes you don't know about sinkholes until there's enough weight placed on them that there is some kind of collapse." said Simms.



But they continue to make their best effort to put a dent in the problem.