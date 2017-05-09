Weather conditions not helping wildfire in southeast U.S.

Thick clouds of smoke cover areas near the Florida-Georgia border.

The West Mims wildfire has scorched about 220 square miles and counting.



The blaze broke out last month when lightning struck the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Forest Service says the weather conditions have been working against the firefighters.

Tom Stokesberry/U.S. Forest Service

"That's a worry every day. Especially when you were going to have the variable wins and shifting winds. I definitely know our lines will be tested, especially on the east side when those winds shift to West Southwest. But we have had firefighters in there for days shoring up those lines, putting out those hotspots. They are definitely going to be tested. But we have people in the right places."

Fire officials say major rain storms are needed to help cut down the flames.

It could take months before the fire is fully contained.