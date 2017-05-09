Arnolds Park getting millions of dollars in upgrades

At 128-years-old, Arnolds Park Amusement Park is about to undergo millions of dollars worth of improvements.

"Restore The Park" is underway.

HAPI, which is the Historic Arnolds Park Incorporated unveiled it's plan to upgrade, expand and improve the 128-year old park, with hopes it will be around for another century or two.

"A lot of what we are doing you won't be able to see, anything from new sewers to restrooms so that it will go out int infinity," said Denny Walker, Program Manager, Arnolds Park.

While improvements and upgrades are necessary, they say they want to keep the areas that make this park special.

"We are going to keep the Nutty Bar and Bob's Dogs and other landmark businesses that have been here," continued Walker.

But improvements you will see is additional parking that is currently underway. The music garden will also be expanded, as it sees an average of 5 thousand people on any given weekend. The beer garden and the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will get a face lift as well.

A reported 30% increase in business is requiring officials to bring the park into the age of technology.

"Laying the fiber optic lines so that our rides are all electronic based and they are scanning, wristbands so that we can track and we did not have that infrastructure before," said Jill Harms, Historic Arnolds Park Inc.

An improved boardwalk and additional rides will be added but not to worry, the worlds 13th oldest wooden roller coaster which has already seen a million dollars worth of restoration will remain as is.

In total Arnolds Park will see $12 million in improvements. Half of that will come from anonymous donors. The committee has already raised $2 million.