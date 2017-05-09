Florida man arrested for threatening to kill state officials in Iowa

Story from WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa:

A Florida grandfather who was upset Iowa authorities removed his grandchildren from his daughter threatened to kill Governor Terry Branstad, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, Attorney General Tom Miller and staff from the Department of Human Services, according to Iowa officials.

The story was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Gillow, 59 or Port Richey on Monday.

The newspaper reports Gillow, a Navy veteran, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and told authorities he had access to guns and had people on their way to Iowa to kill the Iowa people involved.

The governor’s spokesman, Ben Hammes, confirmed the office received a threatening email Saturday. A staffer noticed it Monday. The office brought in the Department of Public Safety on the threat.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Human Services, Amy McCoy, confirmed a threat received through Facebook and said DPS and the Des Moines Police were notified.

Here are several posts on Richard Gillow’s Facebook page:

Posted on May 2nd:

“Iowa legal system is in a serious need of a lead enema, none of it works by the law. Even the court appointed lawyers are working against their clients best interest. The judges are on the take, the State Attorney General is on the take, the Lt Governor and the Governor are on the take. I don’t see how you people can be so blind.”

Posted on May 4th: