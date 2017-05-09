"Here's Johnny" display coming to museum in Norfolk, Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Here's Johnny" display coming to museum in Norfolk, Nebraska

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

Original artifacts from Johnny Carson’s life will be coming back to the comedians hometown this summer.

The Elkhorn Valley Museum is bringing a new traveling exhibit, “Here’s Johnny: The Making of ‘The Tonight Show’” to Norfolk in June. Museum Director, Ryan Leichenauer says it’s something the people of Norfolk have never seen before.

The exhibit, which will also be one display during the Great American Comedy Festival will include original costumes and other props from The Tonight Show.

With help from the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, Leichenauer received a $4,000 grant from the committee that will help purchase cases to showcase the visiting artifacts.

Since the exhibit will be in town during the Great American Comedy Festival, Leichenauer believes it will draw in a big crowd.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.