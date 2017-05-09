"Here's Johnny" display coming to museum in Norfolk, Nebraska

Original artifacts from Johnny Carson’s life will be coming back to the comedians hometown this summer.

The Elkhorn Valley Museum is bringing a new traveling exhibit, “Here’s Johnny: The Making of ‘The Tonight Show’” to Norfolk in June. Museum Director, Ryan Leichenauer says it’s something the people of Norfolk have never seen before.

The exhibit, which will also be one display during the Great American Comedy Festival will include original costumes and other props from The Tonight Show.

With help from the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, Leichenauer received a $4,000 grant from the committee that will help purchase cases to showcase the visiting artifacts.

Since the exhibit will be in town during the Great American Comedy Festival, Leichenauer believes it will draw in a big crowd.