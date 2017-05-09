Northwest Iowa children's center reaches a grand milestone

A northwest Iowa children's center has reached a major milestone.

When Autumn's Center opened, back in October, the goal was simple; cater to kids who'd been abused physically, or mentally, or suffering from substance abuse.

Six-months later, the center has now served its 1,000th child.

News release from Autumn's Center:

Autumn's Center Serves 1,000th Child

Spencer, IA - On October 31, 2016, Autumn's Center opened its doors to provide specialty care for children ages 0-21 in northwest Iowa. In just over six months, Autumn's Center, located in Spencer, is serving its 1,000th child.

"It has been such a blessing to be able to serve children in a facility that provides holistic, wrap-around care in a healing environment," said Dr. Natalie Sandbulte, Vice President of Clinical Services at Seasons. "The team-approach provides children and their families with the support and evidence-based services they need to get healthy and stay healthy."

At Autumn's Center, we serve children and families who have experienced abuse, neglect, bullying, grief, loss, divorce of parents, anxiety or depression, parental substance abuse, or those who have developmental conditions such as a spectrum disorder, to name a few.

Autumn's Center is designed to instill hope and healing through bright, vibrant colors and light-filled spaces.

"Autumn's Center would not be able to be caring for our 1,000th child without the generous and faithful support of so many people," said Kim Scorza, CEO/President of Seasons Center. "We can't thank our donors and volunteers enough for all their help in caring for children in northwest Iowa. I am forever grateful to each of you."

Several children who receive services at Autumn's Center will attend Camp Autumn, a therapeutic day camp for children, beginning in June and throughout the summer months. Camp Autumn is still accepting campers and applicants do not need to be a client of Seasons in order to attend.

For more information on services provided by Seasons, Autumn's Center, and Camp Autumn, please visit our website at: www.seasonscenter.org or call 1.800.242.5101.