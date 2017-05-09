One Northwest Iowa Town is making sure history doesn't repeat itself

There are several theories on how the fire of 1931 started.

the book Conflagration: the great Spencer fire of 1931, cites reports from the Des Moines register that in June of 1931, a little boy walked into a drug store in town where a large display of fireworks was located.

He lit a device used to start a fireworks.

The little boy lit the sparkler and dropped it on the table, causing a massive fire.

A large portion of the town of Spencer burned down that day.

The day also happened to be the first day the sale of fireworks was allowed in Spencer city limits under a new local law.

Fast forward to today, and residents are dealing with the same law.

State law says cities can decide not to allow fireworks, but they can't stop the sale of them.

"The council has taken one filing through an ordinance that would prohibit fireworks in other words allow us to opt out. The did that with th understanding that the community has the chance to weigh in two more times," says Bob Fagen, City Manager

The buildings here in Spencer, Iowa are still very close together so if another fire were to happen the impacts could be detrimental.

"Retail is very important for us and the idea that potentially we could lose that would not only be the devastation of the building but the commerce that comes into our community," says Fagen.

The sale of fireworks could still potentially happen.

"We have some concerns if fireworks are still able to be sold in our downtown area, we could basically duplicate what took place in 1931" says Fagen.

The city is looking to see if they can limit where the sale of fireworks take place