Bishop Heelan Seniors enjoy breakfast with a special guest

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Monday Bishop Heelan Seniors celebrated the end of the school year and a major accomplishment. 

Seniors had a breakfast celebration to mark the major milestone in their lives. 

The breakfast also featured a special guest. 

Bishop Heelan alumni Don Wengert. 

He shared stories with the grads-to-be about how faith based education will take them through life. 

"I think that faith based education is one of the reasons why these students and their families have chosen to go to Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. I also think it's part of something that's going to help you through some difficult times in your life. Certainly had some ups and some downs in my life and it's all going to help to make the good times even that much better so, your faith based education is going to be with you for life" says Heelan Alumni Don Wengert. 

