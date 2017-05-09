Grassley statement on the termination of FBI Director James Come - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley statement on the termination of FBI Director James Comey

Posted:
WASHINGTON (Submitted) -

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Tuesday made the following statement regarding the termination of FBI Director James Comey:

“Over the course of the last several months, Director Comey's decisions on controversial matters have prompted concern from across the political spectrum and from career law enforcement experts. 

 “The handling of the Clinton email investigation is a clear example of how Comey's decisions have called into question the trust and political independence of the FBI. In my efforts to get answers, the FBI, under Comey's leadership, has been slow or failed to provide information that Comey himself pledged to provide.

“The effectiveness of the FBI depends upon the public trust and confidence.  Unfortunately, this has clearly been lost. 

“The FBI Director serves at the pleasure of the president. Under these circumstances, President Trump accepted the recommendation of the Justice Department that the Director lacked the confidence needed to carry out his important duties.”

