Woodbury County Board of Supervisors votes in favor of residents on a rural road repair

Tuesday night, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a group concerned a rural road might cost them too much money.

Over the last few weeks, residents of 220th street, east of Old Lakeport Road, made their voices heard regarding how they want to see improvements made.

The street is an existing seal coated road that county leaders say has deteriorated and needs improvements.

Two weeks ago, the county went over three options, gravel, another seal coat or pavement.

At that time residents were vocal about their approval for the seal coat option that wouldn't cost residents anything additional to the taxes they're already paying.

With the pavement option, the county would agree to pay 40 percent percent of paving costs and nearby property owners would pay 60 percent of the cost.

Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 in favor of the seal coating.

"We heard, kind of through the grapevine, that they may be kind of leaning towards or pushing a hard surface, which we would have to pay 60% if they went the hard surface," said Vonda Anfinson, a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa resident. "So we were relieved to see that they did vote for the seal coat."

The reconstruction is expected to begin this year.

It will cost about $102,000.

According to the county engineer, the re-seal coat is expected to last five to seven years.

The current coat outlasted the expectancy and has been in place for 11 years.