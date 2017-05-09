Musketeers take down Waterloo to advance to Clark Cup Finals

The Sioux City Musketeers moved into the USHL's Clark Cup Finals with a 8-3 win over Waterloo on Tuesday night. Sioux City wins the Western Conference Finals, three games to two. It will be the Muskies first Finals appearance since 2005.

The Musketeers came out of the gates ready to play. Tarek Baker, Jacob Wilson and Michah Miller each scored in the first period to give Sioux City a 3-0 lead.

The Muskies kept adding to their lead in the second period. Philip Knies scored to make it 4-0 and the Black Hawks changed goalies. Kristian Pospisil quickly tacked on another goal to increase the lead to 5-0. But Waterloo scored two goals in less than a minute late in the second period to cut the lead to 5-2.

Ben Copeland scored less than two minutes into the third period to give Waterloo hope, trailing 5-3. But Sioux City got goals in the final seven minutes from Odeen Tufto, Brian Rigali and Eeli Tolvanen to pull away for good.

The first two games of the Clark Cup Finals against the Chicago Steel will be Friday and Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. Each game starts at 7:05. Game 3 will be Friday, May 19 at Fox Valley Arena. Game 4, if necessary, would be Saturday, May 20. Game five, if necessary, would be Tuesday, May 23 back in Sioux City.