County gives the go-ahead for the GELITA USA expansion

Tuesday, good news for GELITA USA.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors gave the official go-ahead for their new plant that they announced in November.

The facility near Sergeant Bluff will make collagen peptides.

The $22-million project will create 21 new jobs.

"It's important because it brings a lot of high paying jobs to our area," said Matthew Ung, chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. "Typically when you think about jobs you might think about retail or different things like that. But you know the high paying jobs is really what increases the standard of living. So we're proud of that."

The added employees are in addition to the existing workforce of 250 people.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.