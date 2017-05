Woodbury County is being recognized for saving energy.

Tuesday, the supervisors announced they won a national achievement award for putting LED lights in all county buildings including the historic courthouse.

The move saved taxpayers money.

"And we did so at a savings to the taxpayer," said Matthew Ung, chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. "This project pays for itself in under three years. And it saves over $100,000 each and every year for approximately 15 years."

Woodbury County became the first county in Iowa to become an all LED-lit county.

The award was given by the National Association of Counties.