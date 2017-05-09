Northwest Iowa man accused of OWI and Disorderly Conduct

News release from the Sioux Rapids, Iowa Police Chief:

On Tuesday morning around 3:15 AM the Sioux Rapids Police Department was called to the City of Rembrandt. Rembrandt which is 6 miles south of Sioux Rapids and is cover by Sioux Rapids Police Department. Residence were awakened by a vehicle driving recklessly around town squealing it's tires, doing numerous burnouts and leaving black skid marks in some areas as long a 1/2 a block to a block long. With the help of a Rembrandt resident that following the vehicle until law enforcement arrived, the vehicle was spotted doing a burnout on the corner of Hwy C-25 and Railroad Street and in the back parking lot of Ronnie Brown Auction Barn. Sioux Rapids Police Department with the help of a Buena Vista County Sheriff Deputy helped stop the vehicle on West Main St.

20 year old Alex John Vrieze of Rembrandt was found to be the driver of the vehicle. Vrieze was charged with OWI 2nd Offense, Careless Driving, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Alcohol as a Minor - 2nd Offense, Disorderly Conduct, and Four (4) other traffic citations. Vrieze was booked into the Buena Vista County Detention Center and is being held on a $2000.00 Bond.