Sentencing set for former Nebraska City, NE teacher in sex-with-teen case

A July sentencing has been scheduled for a former Nebraska City teacher accused of debauching a minor.

Court records say 27-year-old Emily Lofing pleaded no contest Monday to an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child. Her sentencing is set for July 17.

Lofing was accused of arranging a meeting last summer to have sex with a 16-year-old boy. She has resigned her position at Nebraska City Middle School.