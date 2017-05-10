President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday evening

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley weighed in on the termination of the Director of the FBI.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him

The former FBI director's plane landed in Washington early this morning.

James Comey got a call during a California trip confirming he'd been fired. "The FBI director had lost the confidence to lead the FBI," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Statement from the Press Secretary Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump. A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

President Trump, in a letter, said Comey's "not able to effectively lead the bureau"

Based on recommendations from the Attorney General and his Deputy who says Comey "was mistaken" going public about the Clinton email investigation.

Democrats - many of whom said they'd also lost faith in Comey - are outraged now that he was fired while investigating Russian ties to President Trump. "It's pretty clear what's going on here: Donald Trump doesn't want anyone coming any place close to an active investigation," said Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D) Massachusetts.

"It is a brazen, craven attempt in my view to stifle the rule of law," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

Democrats meet this morning to discuss the next step. "If an independent special prosecutor is appointed, there still can be some faith that we can get to the bottom of this. If not, everyone will suspect cover up," said Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, (D-NY).

Republicans, too, were shocked. "It came as a surprise to me, but I wonder if it is not the inevitable conclusion," said Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine.

Others say they're troubled by the timing - in the middle of the Russia investigation.

FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is taking over for now. Democrats here are already threatening to block any new director unless a special prosecutor's appointed to oversee the Russia investigation.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.