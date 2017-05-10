Gloomy and wet Wednesday in store

Yesterday was a bit more refreshing across Siouxland with highs a bit more seasonable than the 80s and 90s we saw Monday. Today will feature even cooler temperatures as NE flow continues to pump in cooler air. The clouds will also be thick throughout the viewing area which will limit our highs from climbing. A frontal boundary will be swinging through the region and this will bring the showers and possibly some thunderstorms back into the picture. Highs will get halted in the lower 60s here in Sioux City with many of us rounding out in the low to mid-60s as well.

Moisture begins to move out later on this evening with showers diminishing by the early nighttime hours. A few lingering showers could be seen tomorrow across our southern neighborhoods but most of Siouxland will see that sunshine return with highs rebounding back into the lower 70s. A ridge of high pressure begins to build in and that will keep us pleasant through the weekend with abundant sun and temperatures on the increase. Upper 70s can be expected by Friday with middle 80s forecasted by Sunday. Conditions become a little more unsettled to start next week though with a chance for an isolated storm or shower Monday into the middle of next week.



