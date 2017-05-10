No sign of radioactive release from Washington state nuclear site

There's no sign of any release of radioactive material from a Washington state nuclear waste facility.



Workers were told to take cover at the Hanford Nuclear Waste Facility in Richland Tuesday.



It was after employees discovered a partial collapse in a tunnel roof at the site.



The tunnel houses rail cars filled with radioactive waste.



No injuries were reported.



