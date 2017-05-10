No sign of radioactive release from Washington state nuclear sit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No sign of radioactive release from Washington state nuclear site

Posted:
(NBC News) -

There's no sign of any release of radioactive material from a Washington state nuclear waste facility.

Workers were told to take cover at the Hanford Nuclear Waste Facility in Richland Tuesday.

It was after employees discovered a partial collapse in a tunnel roof at the site.

The tunnel houses rail cars filled with radioactive waste.

No injuries were reported.

Read more from KING5 here: http://www.king5.com/news/local/hanford/tunnel-collapses-at-hanford-no-radiation-released-officials-say/438227872

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.