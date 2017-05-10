Tablet computers being distributed to men's prisons in South Dak - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tablet computers being distributed to men's prisons in South Dakota

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Every state prison inmate in South Dakota will soon have their own tablet computer.

Taxpayers won't be footing the bill for the touchscreen tablets.

They are being given to the Department of Corrections by telephone provider Global Tel Link.

The devices are connected to a closed network, so inmates won't be logging on to Facebook, Twitter or surfing the internet.

The Argus Leader says that for a charge, inmates will be able to talk to and text family and friends, although no photos or attachments are allowed.

They'll also have paid access to games.

Corrections officials say distribution to men's prisons in Rapid City, Yankton, Springfield and Sioux Falls should be completed by mid-June.

Female inmates in Pierre already have the tablets.

