Nebraska health care decisions uncertain amid deadline

The issue of health care still remains up in the air in Nebraska with just over a month to go before health insurers have to declare their intentions for selling policies in 2018. The U.S. House passed the American Health Care Act last week, which has some differences from the Affordable Care Act that some insurers haven't found favorable. The law could also dramatically change the way marketplace exchanges work.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports no company has yet submitted forms or rates to the Nebraska Department Insurance despite the June 15 due date.

Medica, one of two companies currently selling individual health insurance that complies with the Affordable Care Act, says it intends to remain in the market next year.

The AHCA still needs approval from the Senate.