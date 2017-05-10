Severe storms rip through parts of Texas

Threatening skies being seen as severe storms move through Texas.

Severe weather moved through parts of west central Texas Tuesday night.

These pictures are from Conchran County about 60 miles west of the city of Lubbock.

One tornado was confirmed and large hail peppered parts of the south plains as a line of severe thunderstorms swept through the region late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The twister was on the ground for about 10 seconds, but didn't hit anything and no damage was reported but hail from the storm broke windshields and damaged cars.

Other areas of the county saw not only hail but flooding due to heavy rain.

The storm has since moved out of the area and temperatures are expected to climb into a muggy 80 degrees later this morning.