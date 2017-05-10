Woodbury County Sheriff's Department to assist with extradition of Correa-Carmenaty

Man accused of killing sheriff deputy in Council Bluffs arrives at Woodbury County Jail

The man accused of killing a sheriff deputy and injuring another in Council Bluffs arrived at the Woodbury County Jail Wednesday morning.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Department learned that they would be assisting with the extradition and housing of Wesley Correa-Carmenaty late last week.

Correa-Carmenaty agreed during a hearing in Omaha to be extradited to Iowa to face charges of murder and attempted murder, among others.

Correa-Carmenaty arrived around 11 a.m. at the Woodbury County Jail where he will be housed while he awaits trial.