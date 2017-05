PBS Kids has announced the launch of its own streaming stick called the PBS Kids Plug and Play.



It offers a combination of over 100 hours of on-demand video, sing-alongs, and games preloaded on the stick that work without WI-FI.



It also allows access to the PBS Kids' live stream when it is connected to WI-FI.



It's available exclusively at walmart.com beginning today for $49.99 and will be available in Walmart stores by May 24.



Other retailers will begin carrying the device later this year.