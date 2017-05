The entertainment for this year's Mill Creek Festival --previously known as Creek Fest-- has finally been announced.

The "party in the pasture" in Cherokee, Iowa, will be held on August 4th and 5th.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 12th.

Friday, August 4th:

6:00 pm TBA

7:15 pm Chris Hawkey

8:45 pm A Thousand Horses

10:15 pm Michael Ray

Saturday, August 5th:

6:00 pm 35th and Taylor

7:15 pm Michael Tyler

8:45 pm Canaan Smith

10:15 pm Eli Young Band