Dakota Access pipeline leaked 84 gallons of oil in April

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

The Dakota Access pipeline leaked 84 gallons of oil in South Dakota early last month, which an American Indian tribe says bolsters its argument that the pipeline jeopardizes its water supply and deserves further environmental review.

The state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources says the April 4 spill was relatively small and was quickly cleaned up, and it didn't threaten any waterways.

The agency posted a report in its website's searchable database, but it didn't take any other steps to announce it to the public, despite an ongoing lawsuit by four Sioux tribes seeking to shut down the pipeline.

Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist with the agency, said Wednesday that the state doesn't issue news releases on spills unless they threaten the public's health, a fishery or a drinking water system, and that no such threat existed in this case.

