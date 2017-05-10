Morningside wins major GPAC postseason softball and baseball awards

Morningside's Jacob Lamoreux is the GPAC co-player of the year.

Morningside College’s Rachel Koch was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Rachel Henks was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Pitcher of the Year and Jessica Jones-Sitzmann was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach of the Year to highlight the 2017 All-GPAC Softball Team as selected by the league’s heads coaches.

Their exploits helped the Mustangs win the GPAC championship with a 17-3 league record for a three-game margin over runner-ups Hastings College and Concordia University. The Mustangs will take a 39-10 record into the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round Sioux City Bracket to be held May 15-17 at Morningside’s Jensen Softball Complex.

Koch, a senior outfielder from Denison, Iowa, has a .354 batting average with 13 doubles, four home runs and 37 RBIs.

Henks, a senior pitcher from Lee’s Summit, Mo., has a 33-8 record with eight shutouts and a 1.60 earned run average. Her 33 wins tied the Morningside single-season record for pitching victories previously set by Whitney McElrath in 2006. Henks has allowed only 160 hits and has struck out 253 batters in 245.2 innings pitched while holding the opposition to a paltry .180 batting average.

Jones-Sitzmann, now in her 19th season at Morningside, has a career record of 652-347 for a .653 winning percentage and has guided the Mustangs to seven GPAC championships, seven GPAC Post-Season Tournament championships and eight NAIA National Tournament appearances.

**********

Morningside College’s Jacob Lamoreux, a senior outfielder from Le Mars, Iowa, was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year to highlight the Mustangs’ selections on the 2017 All-GPAC Baseball Team as selected by the league’s head coaches.

Lamoreux shared the GPAC Player of the Year award with Midland University outfielder Cole Gray.

Lamoreux collected 73 hits in 191 at-bats for a .382 batting average for his third Morningside batting title in the last four years. Lamoreux had 12 doubles, six home runs and 44 RBIs and led the Mustangs with three triples and 59 runs scored.

Lamoreux batted .386 during his career and is Morningside’s all-time career leader with 309 hits and 229 runs scored.

Lamoreux was also named to the 2017 GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Baseball Gold Glove Team. Lamoreux made only two errors and had a .983 fielding percentage this season.