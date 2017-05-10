Musketeers trying to complete 'worst to first' season

Tuesday night's win by the Musketeers over Waterloo was truly a team effort. Sioux City beat the Black Hawks 8-3 to win the Western Conference title. The eight goals were scored by eight different players. The Muskies won the series three games to two.

They advance to the Clark Cup Finals for the first time since 2005, when they lost to Cedar Rapids. Sioux City's last title came in 2002, when they beat Omaha.

Just last season, the Musketeers finished dead last in the USHL, with 20 wins. Now, they're in the finals as the top seed.

"Last year the organization had some tough times," said head coach Jay Varady. "The players here, we were really injured. We had a bunch of concussions last year and played short-handed most of the year. I think they set us up for this year in terms of their commitment to the organization last season."

"We definitely had a sour taste in our mouth after last season so that sticks around," said defenseman Jacob Wilson. "It's awesome. Everybody loves winning games and you have a good time in the locker room after the game so that's what we play for as a team."

Games 1 and 2 against the Eastern Division Champion Chicago Steel, will be at the Tyson Events Center on Friday and Saturday. Game 3 and -- if necessary -- game 4 will be at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois. That's a suburb on the western edge of Chicago. Game 5 would be back in Sioux City on May 23.

The Muskies were 0-2 against the Steel in the regular season, losing each game 2-1.