After Wednesday's rain, brighter weather will return

Wet conditions were seen this morning across Siouxland as scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through giving the Sioux Gateway Airport .48" and KTIV .39".

The rain has moved east and we're just going to see lingering clouds for the remained of the night as we stay dry.

The clouds will move out very early on Thursday meaning a mostly sunny afternoon will be enjoyed across the area as highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

After our "average" day on Thursday, we'll see a warming trend take over as highs will move into the upper 70s Friday with 80s likely over the weekend.

Monday could give us a very small chance of an isolated shower with a little better chance of a few thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Monday is still looking warm with highs in the mid 80s with only a small amount of cooling into the middle of next week.