The Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club is dedicated in improving the community.

Saturday, May 13, the Club's Mobile Diabetes Center will be at Save-A-Lot Food Store.

It will be in the parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Services available, free of charge:

- Diabetes screening

- Health education

- Foot care

- Lead testing

- Wellness assessments

- Blood pressure checks

- Vision checks

- Cholesterol screenings (requires a 6-hour fast)

& more!!

Services are available to both adults and children!