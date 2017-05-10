Grassley: Bipartisanship on committee will remove "political" pe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Grassley: Bipartisanship on committee will remove "political" perception of probe into Comey firing

Posted:
WASHINGTON (KTIV) -

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, is resistant to the idea of a special prosecutor to investigate the firing of F-B-I Director James Comey.

NBC News reports Comey recently asked the Deputy U.S. Attorney General for more money to fund the F-B-I investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Wednesday, Grassley told reporters that a special prosecutor isn't needed because of the bipartisan cooperation among senators, who sit on the intelligence committee. "I think the political side is taken away when you have Senator Warner, of Virginia, a Democrat, the ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee, and Senator Byrd, the chairman of the committee, a Republican, and they're working closely together to get to the bottom of it," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "That should answer all questions about partisanship because you aren't going to get something that's partisan by Senator Warner."

Grassley maintains there's been no proof of Russian interference in the November election, only accusations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.