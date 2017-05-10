Grassley: Bipartisanship on committee will remove "political" perception of probe into Comey firing

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, is resistant to the idea of a special prosecutor to investigate the firing of F-B-I Director James Comey.

NBC News reports Comey recently asked the Deputy U.S. Attorney General for more money to fund the F-B-I investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Wednesday, Grassley told reporters that a special prosecutor isn't needed because of the bipartisan cooperation among senators, who sit on the intelligence committee. "I think the political side is taken away when you have Senator Warner, of Virginia, a Democrat, the ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee, and Senator Byrd, the chairman of the committee, a Republican, and they're working closely together to get to the bottom of it," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "That should answer all questions about partisanship because you aren't going to get something that's partisan by Senator Warner."

Grassley maintains there's been no proof of Russian interference in the November election, only accusations.