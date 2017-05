As an independent project and fundraiser, the Emerson Public Library Director will make a special journey in her wheelchair to raise money for the Library.

"I chose on my 50th birthday, June 11th, to wheel from here to Dakota City and to collect money to do some updates to the library," said LaVaille Reifenrath, Director, Emerson Public Library.

If you would like to roll with Reifenrath on her 25 mile journey from Emerson to Dakota City or donate money, reach out to her at the Emerson Public Library.

110 N. Main Street, Emerson, NE 68733, 402/695-2449