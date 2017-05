Students from the Sioux City Community School District took some time today to get involved in the community.

Students from East Middle, West Middle, East High and North High school took part in "Project Unify" at Camp High Hopes.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, Project Unify helps students promote their communities where they are agents of change by fostering respect, dignity and advocacy for people with disabilities. "Really what the focus is to bring together individuals with and individuals without intellectual disabilities. Unify them together as partners," said Bryan Coffey, Director of Unified Programs. "Allow them to participate in competitive sport opportunities and to also just participate in fun activities."

250 people took part in activities including were basketball, ping pong, canoeing, and archery.