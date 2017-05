The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in downtown Sioux City is expanding.

The 8,000 square foot expansion was announced last June, and cost $6.2-million.

It opened Wednesday for people to enjoy.

The main feature is the Wine Bar. The bar stocks 125 labels, and 20 wines by the glass. There are also 60 new slot machines and two blackjack tables. The construction took seven months and Hard Rock officials say it was needed. "Why'd we build this space? Well we talked to a lot of our players and this is what they've asked for," said Todd Moyer, general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. "They wanted a different type of bar experience. We're very proud of this property having a different vibe at every turn and this is different yet."

Included in the addition is also new memorabilia, like Bruce Springsteen's jacket, and Tom Petty's guitar.