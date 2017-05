A local Sioux City car dealership celebrated a special milestone on Wednesday.

Employees and staff from Knoepfler Chevrolet celebrated 95 years of being in business.

Since 1922, the family-owned business has been located in downtown Sioux City.

To celebrate the occasion they enjoyed a big cake that lasted throughout the day on Wednesday.

Also, on Wednesday Ben Knoepfler signed on as their new dealer, taking over his dad's position.

Knoepfler mentioned that their business is like family, and that it's great to have something like that here in Sioux City.