East High School student donates beds to veterans in need

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A Siouxland student took his high school's fundraising idea to a whole new level.

Nathan Whitaker started a fundraiser to help donate beds to "The Micah Project" in Sioux City. 

That project allows furniture to be donated to veterans for free.

 Whitaker's idea came from his fundraiser for the East High Band, and he wanted to do more.

He created a Facebook page, a Go Fund Me account, wrote letters to families and businesses, and did a "Dine To Donate" event at a local Perkins Restaurant.

"I know I don't need a bed and I know a bunch of other people don't need beds, but there are people that do need beds so I needed to find a way to get beds for those people," said Nathan Whitaker, Freshman at East High School.

Whitaker collected over $1,000 dollars to purchase five beds.

The beds were delivered to New Hope Community Church.

They'll be delivered to the veterans on Thursday.
    
    

