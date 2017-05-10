Event helps Siouxlanders learn more about immigration and citizenship

Siouxland is a diverse community that embraces different cultures.

Wednesday, a local community center hosted an event to help people understand more about immigrants, and how to help them in their transition to the United States.

Few in the room at the Sioux City Public Library downtown for the event, have ever had to worry about their citizenship.

Wednesday night, they learned what it's like for immigrants seeking citizenship and a better life in the United States.

"The Somalis in particular, of course the travel ban has impacted them, the ability to get their families here, citizenship has become a big issue for people" said Heidi Oligmueller, an attorney in Sioux City.

"One of the more fascinating takeaways that I think most people would have is what it takes to become a citizen and the value that immigrants really put in that citizenship process," said Rep. Chris Hall, (D) Sioux City.

Oligmueller shared the struggles some face to become citizens.

"It's expensive, it's difficult," she said. "The test itself, the English language requirement, things like that, it's not easy to become a citizen."

She says an application costs $725. And, once it's filed, it could take months, maybe a year, depending on each person.

And sometimes, there can be rejections, as well.

"You have to have very limited criminal history, things like that and we really are seeing more denials than we have in the past on grounds that seem to be discretionary," said Oligmueller. "And, so people are becoming discouraged."

For people attending the event, they said they can use the information to better understand what immigrants are going through.

"We need to reach out to the community and we need to look at ways that we can help people overcome these obstacles with raising money for applications, even getting the forms to have other languages," said Audrey Anderson, a Sioux City resident. "There's a lot of African languages that are not included on the forms. So how can anybody apply when they can't even read the form."

It's a message that will help break down barriers between the diverse groups living in Siouxland.

Thursday, May 18th, the Mary J. Treglia Community House is hosting an immigration simulation.

People can role-play scenarios to better understand immigration rules and regulations.

For anyone interested in attending, you are asked to RSVP at: https://www.facebook.com/events/145230476015908/