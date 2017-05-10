Nebraska report says tax receipts fell short; some disagree - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska report says tax receipts fell short; some disagree

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska's revenue department says state revenue fell below expectations in April, but a tax policy group says the report doesn't use the newest available numbers.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that net tax receipts totaled $478 million in April, which is more than 10 percent below a state forecast that was certified in February.

The OpenSky Policy Institute says that report doesn't consider a newer state forecast that was approved last month but hasn't yet been certified.

When the April estimates are factored in, OpenSky says revenue was actually 2 percent higher than expected.

Nebraska State Budget Administrator Gerry Oligmueller says the state is still $16 million short of its expected revenue for the fiscal year, based on the latest forecast that still has to be certified.
 

