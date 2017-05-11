Healthbeat 4: Why you shouldn't ignore signs of a heart attack

Chest pains, shortness of breath and pain in the jaw are the major signs of a heart attack. It's important to know the signs and get help -- especially when seconds count.More >>
Saturday, May 13, the Club's Mobile Diabetes Center will be at Save-A-Lot Food Store.More >>
The issue of health care still remains up in the air in Nebraska with just over a month to go before health insurers have to declare their intentions for selling policies in 2018More >>
New survey finds nearly 40 percent of parents don't require their children to wear a helmet when biking, skating or riding other outdoor toys.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Health has now confirmed 48 cases of the measles, as some of the largest hospitals in the state extend their restrictions on who can visit.More >>
May fifth was World Hand Hygiene day, which aimed to spread awareness about the importance of clean hands.More >>
Nebraska health officials are warning residents to be prepared for ticks as the weather warms up.More >>
There are more than 100 recognized forms of dementia, impacting an estimated 47 million Americans. With that number expected to triple by 2050, the role of caregivers is vital. Dementia and Alzheimer's care expert Teepa Snow provides her insight on battling the disease.
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer? What's your risk for developing the same disease?More >>
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a high-tech vest to help those on the Autism spectrum.More >>
The main feature is the wine bar. The bar stocks 125 labels, and 20 wines by the glass. There are also 60 new slot machines and two blackjack tablesMore >>
