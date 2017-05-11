Lawmakers on Capitol Hill question the timing of Comey's firing

In Washington, lawmakers are demanding evidence in the Russia investigation as the White House defends firing the FBI director.

The Senate Intelligence Committee - using its subpoena power for the first time since 9-11 demanded documents on Russia from fired National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. "I don't have any evidence of collusion or a crime but the FBI needs to keep looking and do their job," said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

Today, the committee hears from the new man in charge of the FBI, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe - a late substitute for former director James Comey, who was fired while investigating trump ties to Russia. "The timing and the reasoning incites people to believe that there's something that's being covered up," said the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Senator Richard Burr (R-NC).

The Trump Administration defends Comey's sudden firing, which the white house now says the President had been contemplating for a while. "He was not doing a good job," said President Donald Trump.

"It was time for a fresh start at the FBI," said Vice President Mike Pence.

In a letter to staff, Comey says "I have long believed that a president can fire an FBI director for any reason, or for no reason at all."

Lawmakers still question the timing. Comey had reportedly asked for more resources for the Russia investigation. "Were those investigations getting too close to home for the President?" asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

"This firing very much has the look and feel of an effort to stop or stymie an investigation," said Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT).

But it continues on Capitol Hill, and at the FBI - under new leadership.

The Justice Department denies Comey asked for more money or resources for the Russia investigation. He's been invited to testify here next week.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.