U.S. Senator Joni Ernst will host her third annual Roast and Ride on June 3 in Boone, Iowa.

This year, Ernst said she will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Congressmen David Young and Steve King, Senator Chuck Grassley, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, and Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina.

Organizers said the ride begins at Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines and will end at Cental Iowa Expo in Boone.



More information and tickets are available here: https://www.jonipac.com/go/roast-and-ride/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=sp&utm_campaign=20170511_28996019_Brook%20Hougesen&utm_content=Roast%201_20170511_104705012&action=email_click&ha1=