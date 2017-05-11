Clay County Fair announces additional grandstand acts

Justin Moore with special guests Parmalee and Jordan Rager will be kicking off the grandstand entertainment at this year's Clay County Fair. They'll be in concert at 7:30 pm the opening evening of the fair, Saturday, September 9.

Fair officials made the announcement Thursday morning.

Arkansas native Justin Moore spent three years putting together his fourth studio album, KINDA DON'T CARE, which earned the singer his third consecutive No. 1 album debut. The platinum-selling entertainer kick-started the album with his sixth chart-topping single, "You Look Like I Need A Drink," and follow-up single, "Somebody Else Will." Moore, who has shared the stage with Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and Brantley Gilbert and is currently on his headlining American Made Tour with Lee Brice, has an impressive string of hits, from his five #1 singles, including "Small Town USA" and "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," to the gold-certified singles "Bait a Hook" and "Backwoods." All of those songs possess an undeniable confidence and attitude that distinguishes Moor from the crowded Nashville pack.

2016 ACM nominee for "New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year," Parmalee is one of country music's most successful new acts. Their debut country album, Feels Like Carolina, has earned the group three top ten hits including their multi-week #1 smash hit "Carolina." Heralded as "Country Music's Breakout Stars" by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours.

Jordan Rager picked up the guitar at 15, and never looked back. Rager's first gig was a county fair where he played four of his favorite covers for a crowd of 50. "When I got offstage I walked up to my mom and said, "That was fun. I want to do that forever." In 2013, after years of playing the club scene, frat parties and college, Rager got the call to tour with Justin Moore. Rager released his debut single "Southern Boy" via Broken Bow Records in February 2016, which features Jason Aldean on duet vocals. Rager's second single, "Now That I Know Your Name," released to country radio in September 2016.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am Thursday, May 25.



See more information about the Clay County Fair here: https://claycountyfair.com/